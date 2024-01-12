Fri, Jan 12, 2024 @ 01:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 index Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • FTSE 100 index reversed from resistance level 7700.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 7550.00

FTSE 100 index recently reversed down from the multi-month resistance level 7700.00 (which has been reversing the pair from the end of July).

The resistance level 7700.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from April.

FTSE 100 index can be expected to fall further to the next support level 7550.00 (former resistance from November).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.