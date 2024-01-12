USD/JPY Regains Strength, US CPI Increased 3.4%

Fri, Jan 12, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a fresh increase above the 145.00 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 145.35 on the 4-hour chart
  • Gold prices failed to clear the $2,050 resistance and declined again.
  • The US CPI increased 3.4% in Dec 2023 (YoY), whereas the market forecast was 3.2%.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a decent increase from the 143.40 support against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke many hurdles near 144.50 and 145.00 to move into a bullish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair gained pace for a move above the 145.50 resistance. The pair even settled above the 145.50 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Finally, there was a move above the 146.00 level and then the US CPI report was released. The market was looking for a 3.2% rise in the CPI in Dec 2023 (YoY), but the outcome was 3.4%. This could dent the US Dollar in the short term.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the 146.80 level. The next key resistance is near the 147.20 level. A close above the 147.20 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 148.00.

If there is a fresh decline, the pair might test the 145.35 support. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 145.35 on the same chart.

The next major support sits at 144.70. A downside break below the 144.70 zone could spark a sustained decline. The next major support is 143.40, below which the pair might decline and test 142.00.

Looking at Gold, the bulls failed to push the price above the $2,050 resistance and now there is a risk of more downsides.

Economic Releases

  • UK GDP for Nov 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • UK Industrial Production for Nov 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus -0.8% previous.
  • UK Manufacturing Production for Nov 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus -1.1% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for Dec 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus 0% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for Dec 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +1.3%, versus +0.9% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

