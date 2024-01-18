Thu, Jan 18, 2024 @ 18:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Stuck in Tight Range

BTCUSD Stuck in Tight Range

XM.com
By XM.com
  • BTCUSD extends sideways move in narrow range
  • The 200-period SMA rejects any upside attempts
  • Momentum indicators deep in their negative zones

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) has experienced a strong decline from its recent two-year peak of 49,051, dropping to as low as 41,400. Although the short-term oscillators have been tilted to the downside for the past few four-hour sessions, the digital coin managed to recoup some losses and adopt a neutral pattern.

Should the bears attempt to push the price lower, immediate support could be found at 42,025. Sliding beneath that floor, Bitcoin could test the recent low of 41,400, a region that provided support multiple times in December.  Further retreats may then cease around the December hurdle of 40,507.

Alternatively, if the price reverses back higher, attention could fall to 43,400, which has not only acted as both resistance and support in recent months but also lies very close to the 200-period simple moving average (SMA). Conquering this barricade, the bulls might attack the January resistance of 44,725 that also held strong in December. Even higher, the January resistance of 45,912 may curb any upside attempts.

Overall, BTCUSD has been in a consolidation mode following the steep fall from its two-year high. However, the impending completion of a death cross between the 50- and 200-period SMAs could reignite downside pressures.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.