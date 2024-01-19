Fri, Jan 19, 2024 @ 04:50 GMT
USD/JPY Extends Rally But Can Bulls Push It To 150?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a strong increase above the 145.00 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 146.90 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD declined further and traded below the 1.0880 support.
  • Gold prices trimmed gains and revisited the $2,000 support zone.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a fresh increase from the 142.50 zone against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke many hurdles near 145.00 to enter a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 146.50 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). The bulls even pushed it above the 148.00 level.

It is now consolidating gains, with immediate resistance near the 148.50 level. The next key resistance is near the 149.20 zone. A close above the 149.20 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 150.00.

If there is a downside correction, the pair might find support near the 147.00 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 146.90 on the same chart.

The next major support sits near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 144.35 swing low to the 148.52 high at 146.45. A downside break below the 146.45 zone could spark a sustained decline.

The next major support is 145.40 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 144.35 swing low to the 148.52 high, below which the pair might decline and test the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) at 144.40.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair struggled to start a steady increase and extended its decline below the 1.0880 support zone.

Economic Releases

  • UK Retail Sales for Dec 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +1.1%, versus +0.1% previous.
  • UK Retail Sales for Dec 2023 (MoM) – Forecast -0.5%, versus +1.3% previous.
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Jan 2024 (Prelim) – Forecast 70.0, versus 69.7 previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

