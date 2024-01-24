GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD reversed from resistance level 1.9310

Likely to fall to support level 1.9150

GBPUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the earlier downward reversal from the resistance level 1.9310, which has been reversing the price from the middle of October.

The resistance level 1.9310 was further strengthened by the nearby 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.9310, GBPUSD can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.9150.