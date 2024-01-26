Fri, Jan 26, 2024 @ 05:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD reversed from resistance level 1.4720
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.4570

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down once again from the key resistance level 1.4720 (upper boundary of the sideways price range inside which the pair has been trading from December).

The resistance level 1.4720 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse from November.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.4720, EURCAD can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.4570 (lower boundary of this price range).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.