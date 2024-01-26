EUR/USD: Near-term Action Looks for Direction Signals

The Euro rose to the upper side of near-term congestion on Friday, after hitting new marginally lower low of larger downtrend from 1.1139 (Dec 28 peak).

Today’s bounce points to still strong bids, although without sufficient bullish momentum to sustain gains and rise above near-term range top, which would generate initial reversal signal and shift focus to the upside.

Strong support, provided by 200DMA (1.0842), contained dips again, keeping the downside protected for now, but falling 10DMA (1.0881) repeatedly capped the action, confirming that the price remains in extended sideways mode.

Daily studies are bearishly aligned (multiple bear-crosses of 10/20/55DMA’s / 14-d momentum in negative territory, however, Friday’s close above daily Ichimoku cloud top (1.0860) would keep in play hopes for fresh recovery attempts.

Lift above 10 and 55 DMA’s (1.0882/1.0900) to improve near-term structure, but close above pivotal barriers at 1.0932/37 (range top / Fibo 38.2% of 1.1139/1.0812) required to bring bulls in play for stronger recovery.

Conversely, eventual close below 200DMA would generate initial signal of bearish continuation and risk acceleration through 100DMA (1.0770) towards targets at 1.0723 /12 (Dec 8 higher low / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0448/1.1139 rally).

Res: 1.0882; 1.0900; 1.0937; 1.0976.

Sup: 1.0842; 1.0793; 1.0770; 1.0723.