EURUSD – Repeated Probe Through Pivotal Supports Adds to Negative Near-term Bias

Bearish pressure rises on break below 200DMA (1.0841) and probe through 1.0821 Fibo support (76.4% retracement of 1.0723/1.1139 upleg), as fresh bears also violate the floor of four-day congestion.

Firm break lower to signal continuation of short-term downtrend from 1.1139 (Dec 28 peak) and expose targets at 1.0771 / 56 (100DMA / daily cloud base) and 1.0723/12 (Dec 8 higher low / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0448/1.1139 ascend).

Near-term bearish bias is reinforced by negative momentum and daily MA’s in bearish setup, though close below 1.0821 pivot is required to keep bears in play.

Res: 1.0841; 1.0867; 1.0882; 1.0905

Sup: 1.0812; 1.0771; 1.0756; 1.0723