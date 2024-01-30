EURJPY Starts a New Bearish Cycle

EURJPY trims January’s gains within bullish channel

Short-term risk skewed to the downside

EURJPY started a new bearish cycle within a short-term upward-sloping channel, pulling from a one-and-a-half month high of 161.85 to reach a low of 159.20 on Tuesday.

Technically, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the previous downleg halted January’s rally, with the 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) currently trying to prevent additional declines below the 159.00 mark. That said, the negative trajectory in the RSI and the MACD is reducing the odds for an upside reversal, especially after the close below the 160.00 constraining zone and the 61.8% Fibonacci level on Monday.

Hence, the 158.34-158.64 region formed by November’s broken resistance trendline and the 50% Fibonacci number could be the next target on the downside. A close lower could press the price straight to the channel’s bottom seen near the 38.2% Fibonacci of 157.34, while beneath that, the focus would shift to the 200-day EMA at 155.73 and around the 23.6% Fibonacci.