EUR/USD Technical Analysis Forecast Ahead of FOMC

This week is loaded with critical economic releases, keeping markets on edge. We have FOMC rate decisions, Nonfarm Payrolls, and inflation numbers, to name a few. This comes as investors remain divided on the FED’s rate cut path for 2024. Many analysts and investors see that the robust consumer spending and declining inflation are enough reasons for the FED to begin their rate cut cycle as early as March 2024. On the other hand, others are concerned about the risks, arguing that inflation may start rising again, derailing the robust consumer spending, thus suggesting that the first 25 bps rate cut may be better delayed till June or July 2024. The risks that may lead to inflation remaining high may arise for multiple reasons, including but not limited to shipping disruptions leading to higher costs and/or shortage of raw materials.

US inflation indicators continued their decline, bringing inflation closer to the FED’s target of 2%. According to the latest analyst surveys from Bloomberg Financials, the declining trend is expected to remain; the forecasted CPI (YoY%) for 2024 is 2.7% and 2.3% in 2025, down from its latest reading of 3.4% for 2023.

Source: CME Group

According to the most recent review of the CME FedWatch tool, 97.9% of market participants anticipate interest rates to remain at their current level of 525-550 for the meeting on January 31st, 2024, the expectation for a 25-basis points rate cut for the March 20th meeting is down from last week’s 50.0% to 39.0% today. As for the May 1st, 2024, Fed’s meeting, the percentage of two 25-basis points rate cuts dropped from 40.1% last week to 28.7%. The probability of two 25-basis points cuts for June 12th, 2024, FED’s meeting currently stands at 53.5%.

Daily Chart

Source: TradingView

Price is trading within an ascending widening pattern; price action previously found support along the lower pattern border.

It is back to trade along the extension of the exact borderline, where it found support on January 23 rd , 2024. It is important to remember that the widening formation is part of a more considerable flag formation on the monthly/weekly chart.

, 2024. It is important to remember that the widening formation is part of a more considerable flag formation on the monthly/weekly chart. Candlestick patterns around the support level reflect indecision as markets await the FOMC.

A confluence of support lies below the price action, represented by the lower pattern borderline, monthly and weekly S1 standard calculation.

The price action broke and closed below EMA9, MA9, and MA21.

The fast EMA9 and the SMA9 currently represent a confluence of resistance above the price action; the two averages also intersect with the weekly pivot point.

The chart (red lines) highlights a positive divergence between price action and RSI. Price action made lower lows later in the downtrend, while RSI plotted higher lows and remained near its oversold levels.

4-Hour Chart

Source: TradingView