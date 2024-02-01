Thu, Feb 01, 2024 @ 11:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Bulls Aims Fresh Surge – Here's Why

USD/CAD Bulls Aims Fresh Surge – Here’s Why

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD is moving higher from the 1.3320 support zone.
  • It broke a key contracting triangle with resistance near 1.3420 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is gaining bearish momentum below the 1.0820 support.
  • The BoE interest rate decision is scheduled today (forecast 5.25%, versus 5.25% previous).

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar is showing positive signs from the 1.3250 zone against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD is gaining pace above 1.3400 and might continue to rise.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair broke a key contracting triangle with resistance near 1.3420. Earlier, the pair found support near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3178 swing low to the 1.3541 high.

The pair is now trading above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). On the upside, the bulls are facing hurdles near the 1.3450 level.

The next key resistance is near the 1.3500 level. A close above the 1.3500 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.3550. Any more gains might send EUR/USD toward the 1.3620 level.

If there is another decline, the pair might find bids near the 1.3420 level. The main support sits near the 1.3360 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.3360 level, the pair could even dive below 1.3320. The next major support is 1.3250. Any more losses might call for a drop toward the 1.3200 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is gaining bearish momentum and there could be more losses below the 1.0800 support zone.

Economic Releases

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.25%, versus 5.25% previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for Jan 2023 – Forecast 47.0, versus 47.4 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.