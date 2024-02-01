USDCHF Selling The Pair At The Blue Box Area

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of USDCHF published in members area of the website. As our members know, the pair is bearish against the 0.9246 pivot. Our team recommended members to avoid buying , while keep favoring the short side in the pair. Recently we got recovery that reached our selling zone. The pair found sellers and made reaction from the blue box as expected. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and trading strategy.

USDCHF Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 01.23.2024

The pair ended cycle from the 0.92483 peak as 5 waves structure -(1) blue. Currently USDCHF is giving us (2) blue recovery which is unfolding as Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern. The price has reached extreme zone at 0.8706-0.8859 ( Blue Box – sellers zone). We don’t recommend buying the pair and prefer the short side from the blue box- equal legs zone. As the main trend is bearish, we expect to see at least 3 waves pull back from our selling zone. Once decline reaches 50 Fibs against the B red low , we will make short position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. Invalidation for the short trades is break above 1.618 fib ext : 0.8859

Quick reminder:

Our charts are easy to trade and understand:

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable. 🚫

USDCHF Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 01.21.2024

The pair found sellers right at the Blue Box area : 0.8706-0.8859 . Recovery completed at the 0.8727 high and we are getting good reaction from the selling zone. Decline reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the connector’s low. So members who took the short trade are enjoying profits now in a risk free positions. While below 0.8727 high, next leg down can be in progress toward new lows. However we would need to see break of (1) blue low to confirm.