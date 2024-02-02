Fri, Feb 02, 2024 @ 03:59 GMT
WTI Wave Analysis

  • WTI reversed from resistance level 83.50
  • Likely to fall to support level 76.00

WTI crude oil falling after the price reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 83.50 (former strong support from October), which has been reversing the price from November.

The resistance level 83.50 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the intersecting 50% Fibonacci retracement of the earlier downward impulse from September.

WTI can be expected to fall further to the next support level 76.00 (low of wave 2 from the start of December).

