Tue, Feb 06, 2024 @ 19:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Flips Backwards But Still Shines Above 2,000

Gold Flips Backwards But Still Shines Above 2,000

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold loses ground after hitting tough resistance
  • Lacks bullish signals but pattern of higher lows remains intact

Gold could not mark a new higher high above January’s tough resistance of 2,065, correcting lower to close around its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the support trendline from November at 2,025.

The latest downturn in the technical indicators has increased downside risks, but the series of higher lows that started in October keeps feeding hopes for a bullish continuation as long as the price holds above the 2,000 round level.

Should the bears breach the 2,000 floor, the price could dive into the 1,965-1,975 zone formed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous upleg and the 200-day EMA. The lower boundary of the bearish channel is also in the neighborhood. Therefore, a step lower could raise fresh selling interest, pressing the price towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1,938.

If the bullish scenario unfolds, with the precious metal bouncing back above the 2,035 constraining zone, traders will look for an extension above the critical 2,065-2,079 resistance territory before they target the 2,100 psychological number. Beyond the latter, the recovery could stretch towards the record high of 2,144.

All in all, gold is maintaining a neutral profile in the short-term picture. A decisive rally above 2,065-2,079 or a plunge below 1,965-1,975 would change the outlook accordingly.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.