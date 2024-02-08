Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 05:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver (XAGUSD) Looking to Extend Lower in Sideways Price Action

Silver (XAGUSD) Looking to Extend Lower in Sideways Price Action

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in Silver (XAGUSD) suggests that the metal has traded sideways since the low in August 2022. The short term 1 hour chart below shows the move down from 12.4.2023 high which takes the form of a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 12.4.2023 high, wave W ended at 22.49 and rally in wave X ended at 24.6. Wave Y lower is in progress as a zigzag structure. Down from wave X, wave ((a)) ended at 21.91 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Up from there, wave (a) ended at 23.02 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 22.68. Wave (c) lower ended at 23.31 which completed wave ((b)) corrective rally.

Wave ((c)) lower is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((b)), wave (i) ended at 22.22 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 22.48. The metal then extended lower in wave (iii). Near term, as far as pivot at 23.3 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing and the metal to extend lower. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from 12.4.2023 high. This area comes at 19.1 – 21.2 where buyers can appear for further upside or 3 waves rally at least.

XAGUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Silver (XAGUSD) Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.