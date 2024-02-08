Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 14:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Outlook: Dips After Soft China CPI Data

AUD/USD Outlook: Dips After Soft China CPI Data

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUDUSD eased below 0.6500 mark (cracked Fibo 61.8% of 0.6270/0.6871 rally) on Thursday, deflated by softer than expected China inflation data.

Fresh weakness emerged after recovery attempts from 0.6468 (new 2024 low, posted on Feb 5) were repeatedly capped by 100DMA (0.6530), keeping the larger bearish technical picture intact.

Daily moving averages remain in full bearish setup, with a double death-cross (10/200 and 20/200DMA’s) adding pressure, along with rising negative momentum.

Bears look for initial signal on daily close below 0.6500 to attack 0.6468 pivot, loss of which would open way for extension towards targets at 0.6411 (Fibo 76.4%) and 0.6338 (Nov 10 low).

Near-term bias to remain with bears as long as 100DMA caps, while break higher would ease bearish pressure and expose the upper pivot at 0.6571 (200DMA / base of thick daily Ichimoku cloud).

Res: 0.6530; 0.6571; 0.6600; 0.6624.
Sup: 0.6468; 0.6411; 0.6351; 0.6338.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.