Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 17:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Rallies on Diverging BoJ/Fed Rate Outlook

USD/JPY: Rallies on Diverging BoJ/Fed Rate Outlook

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY rallied on Thursday (up 0.80% until early hours of the US session) as BoJ kept dovish stance in rate talks which deflated yen, while dollar appreciated from growing signs that the Fed would slow the action towards rate cuts in 2024.

The pair rose to the highest in more than two months, as fresh strength broke above former top at 148.80 (Jan 19), signaling an end of 148.80/145.89 corrective phase and bullish continuation.

Break of Fibo barrier at 149.15 (76.4% of 151.90/140.25) generated fresh bullish signal (which will require verification on close above this level) for attack at psychological 150 resistance.

Rising positive momentum and moving averages in full bullish configuration on daily chart, underpin the action, though overbought stochastic warns that bulls may face headwinds on approach to 150 barrier.

Rising 10DMA (147.90) should contain dips to keep bulls intact for 150+ acceleration.

Res: 149.70; 150.00; 150.77; 151.43.
Sup: 149.15; 148.80; 147.90; 147.45.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.