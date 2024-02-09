Fri, Feb 09, 2024 @ 12:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Retreats Towards Crucial Trendline

USDCAD Retreats Towards Crucial Trendline

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDCAD gets repeatedly repelled by 1.3543
  • Latest rejection triggers decline below 200-day SMA
  • Momentum indicators ease but remain positive

USDCAD had been staging a solid recovery from its December low of 1.3176, but its advance was rejected twice at the 2024 peak of 1.3543. The persistent inability to claim that hurdle resulted in a retreat below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) this week, with the pair currently testing a crucial ascending trendline.

Should the pair bounce off the trendline and reverse higher, initial resistance could be found at the recent rejection region of 1.3543. Conquering that hurdle, the bulls could attack 1.3618, which held strong multiple times in December. Further advances may then cease at the April-May resistance of 1.3653.

On the flipside, if the decline resumes, the January support of 1.3414 could act as the first line of defense. Violating that zone, the pair may descend to challenge the 1.3377-1.3357 range defined by the September low and the most recent bottom. Even lower, the 1.3285 support region could provide downside protection.

In brief, USDCAD has been on the retreat again after forming a double top pattern. Hence, a decisive break below both the crucial trendline and 50-day SMA could accelerate the decline.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.