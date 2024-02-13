Tue, Feb 13, 2024 @ 14:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Re-enters Bullish Channel

EURJPY Re-enters Bullish Channel

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURJPY edges higher after 50-day SMA prevents decline
  • Jumps back within its bullish channel in place since June
  • Momentum indicators turn positive

EURJPY had been sliding lower in the short term, following its rejection at 161.85 in late January. Nevertheless, the pair managed to quickly recoup most of its losses after the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) curbed its downside, re-entering its medium-term bullish channel.

Given that both the RSI and MACD are within their positive zones, the price may revisit the January high of 161.85. Should that barricade fail, the spotlight could turn to the November resistance of 163.70. A break above that area could pave the way for the 15-year peak of 164.28.

Alternatively, if the rebound falters and the pair drops back below its upward sloping channel, the February support of 158.06 could act as the first line of defence. Further declines could then come to a halt at the January low of 155.05 ahead of the October support of 154.34. Even lower, the December bottom of 153.13 could provide downside protection.

In brief, EURJPY has been on track to erase the recent pullback after finding its feet at the 158.06 mark. Hence, a break above the recent rejection region of 161.85 could bring the multi-year highs registered in 2023 under scrutiny.

 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.