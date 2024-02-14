Wed, Feb 14, 2024 @ 14:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Plummets Below 2,000

Gold Plummets Below 2,000

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold drops to its lowest since mid-December
  • Breaks beneath the crucial 2,000 mark
  • Oscillators point to extreme oversold conditions

Gold experienced a massive downward spike in the four-hour chart following the hotter-than-expected US CPI report on Tuesday, dropping to a fresh two-month low. The magnitude of the decline has been reflected in the momentum indicators, which are currently deep in their oversold territories.

Should the retreat resume, immediate support could be found at the December bottom of 1,973. Failing to halt there, bullion could test the November support of 1,965. A violation of that region could set the stage for 1,946, which is the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of the 1,973-2,086 upleg.

On the flipside, if the price rotates higher, the 78.6% Fibo of 1,997 could provide initial resistance. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could attack the 61.8% Fibo of 2,016 ahead of the 50.0% Fibo of 2,029. Surpassing the latter, the price might then test the 23.6% Fibo of 2,060, which held strong three times in January.

All in all, gold plummeted to a two-month bottom on the back of a hotter-than-expected US inflation print. However, traders should not rule out a comeback as the price has reached extremely oversold levels.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.