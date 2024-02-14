Wed, Feb 14, 2024 @ 14:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable Falls Further After Below-Forecast UK January Inflation

GBP/USD: Cable Falls Further After Below-Forecast UK January Inflation

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable extends weakness into second straight day, initially deflated by stronger dollar on unexpectedly hot US inflation on Tuesday, while today’s softer than expected UK CPI data raised bets for BoE rate cut by June and added pressure on sterling.

Wednesday’s drop broke below 200DMA (1.2562) and pressured pivotal Fibo support at 1.2525 (38.2% of 1.2037/1.2827 rally / Feb 5/6 lows).

Daily close below 200DMA is seen as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bears in play, while firm break of 1.2525 would generate reversal signal and open way towards next key supports at 1.2458/32 (daily cloud base / 50% retracement).

Falling 10DMA (1.2615) marks initial resistance, guarding upper pivots at1.2650 zone (converged daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen) and 1.2690 (daily cloud top).

Res: 1.2615; 1.2650; 1.2670; 1.2690.
Sup: 1.2525; 1.2500; 1.2488; 1.2432.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.