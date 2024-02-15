Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 16:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Price Exceeds $2,800

Ethereum Price Exceeds $2,800

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The last time the ETH/USD price was at this level was in May 2022, which was the start of a massive drop of more than 65% in 1.5 months.

However, now the ETH/USD market is dominated by bullish sentiment, for the following reasons:

→ deployment of the Dencun update on the Ethereum network this month, which will open up new opportunities for users and developers;

→ expectations that this year, following the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, applications for the launch of ETFs on Ethereum will be approved;

→ waiting for a traditional bull market after halving in the Bitcoin network.

So far, the ETH/USD chart shows that the price of Ethereum is moving within an ascending channel that begins in 2023. Moreover, the price is in its upper half — an indication of the strength of demand. If the trend continues, the price of Ethereum could reach $3,000 within a month.

At the same time, the price of Ethereum is approaching the upper border of the channel, which may provide resistance. It is possible that the indicators will indicate that the market is overbought, creating the preconditions for the formation of a correction.

Probable support levels can help the bulls in a scenario where a correction develops:

→ 2,400: this level influenced the price of ETH starting in December 2023;

→ 2,700: former 2024 high, which was broken on a wide bullish candle (a sign of strong demand);

→ median line and lower boundary of the current channel.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK and FXOpen AU, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules and Professional clients under ASIC Rules respectively. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.