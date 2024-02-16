Fri, Feb 16, 2024 @ 12:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Stuck in a Rectangle Pattern

NZDUSD Stuck in a Rectangle Pattern

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD claims 200-day SMA and descending trendline
  • But the pair fails to rally, extending sideways move
  • Oscillators improve but remain in negative territories

NZDUSD entered a downtrend after getting rejected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6536-0.5772 downleg in December. However, the pair has adopted a rangebound pattern around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) since mid-January, while the latest jump above it has failed to trigger a strong advance.

Given that both the RSI and MACD are within their negative zones, the price might drop again below the 200-day SMA and challenge the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6064. Diving beneath that floor, the pair could descend towards the recent two-month bottom of 0.6037. A violation of that region could set the stage for the 23.6% Fibo of 0.5952.

On the flipside, should the recovery resume, immediate resistance could be found at the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6154. Further advances could then cease around the 61.8% Fibo of 0.6244. Piercing through that hurdle, the price might test the 78.6% Fibo of 0.6373, a region that capped the pair’s advance in December.

Overall, despite the break above both the 200-day SMA and the downward sloping trendline, NZDUSD continues to hover within its rangebound structure. Hence, in the case that the rebound resumes, the focus will shift on the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6154.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.