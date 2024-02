US Yields have topped back in October 2023 with sharp leg down, which is from Elliott wave perspective first leg A of a deeper A-B-C decline that can send the price back to the former wave 4 area to 3.25% – 2.5%.

At the same time, we can see US dollar Index – DXY also turning down due to a positive correlation with Yields, we just saw some divergence in 2023.