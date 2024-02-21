Wed, Feb 21, 2024 @ 14:13 GMT
XAUUSD: Will Gold Continue to Rally?

By FBS

Last week I gave a trade idea on XAUUSD with a target around the $2,020 price line. At the time of writing, XAUUSD already exceeded the target and I’m sure that would leave a lot of people wondering what to expect next. Below, I have presented my view of how I expect the price action to turn out in the meantime.

XAUUSD – D1 Timeframe

On the daily timeframe, we see that price has reached the target area, whilst approaching the 50% mark of the Fibonacci retracement tool. The lingering question at this moment seems to be whether or not the bullish pressure will continue. In my opinion, I expect to see a short decline in bullish pressures, which should give the price action enough room to regain its momentum.


XAUUSD – H4 Timeframe

On the 4-hour timeframe of XAUUSD, price has reached a minor rally-base-drop supply zone, and is expected to bounce off in reaction to the bearish pressure from that zone. However, I perceive this to be simply a retracement move, which is why I have drawn the Fibonacci retracement tool in a bid to show the expected area for the bullish continuation.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target: $2046.27
  • Invalidation: $1983.61


CONCLUSION

The trading of CFDs comes at a risk. Thus, to succeed, you have to manage risks properly. To avoid costly mistakes while you look to trade these opportunities, be sure to do your due diligence and manage your risk appropriately.

FBS is an international brand present in over 100 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to its clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFD's.

Learn Forex Trading

