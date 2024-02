AUDJPY broke long-term resistance level 98.40

Likely to rise to resistance level 100.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the major long-term resistance level 98.40 (previous yearly high from 2022 and 2023).

The breakout of the resistance level 98.40 should accelerate both of the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the multiyear uptrend and the continuation of the strong yen sales, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next round resistance level 100.00.