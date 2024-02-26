Mon, Feb 26, 2024 @ 18:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Maintains Weak Positive Bias as Bulls Tread Carefully

USDJPY Maintains Weak Positive Bias as Bulls Tread Carefully

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY is barely holding onto upside momentum
  • Stiff support propping up the bulls but neutral shift may be unavoidable

USDJPY is slowly crawling back up towards the February 13 peak of 150.87 after a mild pullback. But despite the tight range of the past two weeks and a strong immediate support zone, the bullish forces may not yet be powerful enough to drive the price to fresh highs.

The stochastics have only just turned positive after today’s rebound in the 4-hour chart, while the MACD is flat and is being capped by its red signal line.

An attempt to break above the 150.87 peak is plausible in the short term. However, the real challenge is overcoming the 151.00 level. Clearing this hurdle would put the pair on track to retest the November 2023 top of 151.89 and aim for the 152.00 handle.

To the downside, there is plenty of support that makes it difficult for the bears to pose a significant imminent threat. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is the first line of defence at 150.45, followed by the 50-day SMA at 150.26. Slightly lower lies the Kijun-sen line at 150.21, which has flatlined just above the top of the Ichimoku cloud. Should these walls collapse, there’s likely to be further support at the psychologically important 150.00 level.

However, by this point, the near-term bias would have switched to neutral as the price would have already entered the Ichimoku cloud. So, the focus would then quickly turn to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the November-December downleg at 149.40, after which there would be a high risk of slipping below the cloud.

Summing up, USDJPY urgently needs to make a significant push towards the 151.00 area, otherwise it risks being stuck in a consolidation mode. Yet, in the bigger picture, the bullish structure should be safe as long as the price avoids a drop below the 78.6% Fibonacci.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.