Bitcoin Price Surges Toward $60K, US GDP Report Next

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price extended its rally above $53,200 and $55,000.
  • BTC cleared a major declining channel with resistance at $51,850 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum also rallied above the $3,150 and $3,200 resistance levels.
  • The US GDP could grow 3.3% in Q4 2023 (Preliminary).

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price formed a support base above the $50,500 level. BTC started a fresh increase and broke many hurdles near $52,000 to enter a fresh uptrend.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price cleared a major declining channel with resistance at $51,850. The price settled well above the $55,000 resistance zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

It tested the $57,500 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Immediate resistance is near the $58,000 level. The next resistance is near $58,800.

A successful close above the $58,800 level might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $60,000 level. Any more gains might send Bitcoin toward the $62,000 level in the near term.

If not, the price might start a downside correction. Immediate support is near the $55,800 zone. The next major support is $55,000. Any more losses might send the price toward the $53,850 support zone.

The next key support is near the $53,200 level, below which there is a risk of a drop toward the $52,000 level in the coming days.

Economic Releases

  • US Gross Domestic Product for Q4 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 3.3% versus previous 3.3%.
  • US Personal Income for Jan 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.3% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

