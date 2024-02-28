Wed, Feb 28, 2024 @ 14:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Tumbles Below Short-Term Uptrend Line

Gold Tumbles Below Short-Term Uptrend Line

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold meets 200-period SMA, which acted as strong support line
  • Stochastic dives to oversold region and MACD falls below trigger line

Gold prices are edging lower, beneath a short-term ascending trend line, meeting the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) at 2,026.60, which is ready to post a bullish cross with the 50-period SMA in the 4-hour chart.

If there is an attempt below the aforementioned lines and the 2,025 support, then the commodity could battle with the 2,015 region before tumbling towards the 1,995 barricade.

The technical oscillators are endorsing the negative momentum in the price. The MACD is standing beneath its trigger line, the stochastic is diving in the oversold area and the RSI is moving horizontally below the neutral threshold of 50.

However, in case of a move above the 20-period SMA near 2,030, then the price could rest around the previous peak of 2,039. Moving higher, gold may challenge the 2,045 resistance, taken from the peak on February 7.

Summarizing, the precious metal shifted the positive outlook to a negative one in the very short-term timeframe, but the bigger outlook is still in a neutral phase within 1,974-2,088. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.