Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 10:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Remains Stuck Between SMAs

EURUSD Remains Stuck Between SMAs

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD trades in a range defined by 50- and 200-day SMAs
  • Momentum indicators are marginally tilted to the upside

EURUSD has posted a mild recovery following its pullback from the December high of 1.1138 to the 2024 bottom of 1.0693. However, the pair’s rebound has stalled at the congested region that includes the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and Ichimoku cloud, with the price consolidating between the 50- and 200-day SMAs.

Considering that both the RSI and MACD are providing cautiously positive signals, the pair might claim the 50-day SMA and test the January-February resistance of 1.0896. Higher, the November resistance of 1.0964 could prove to be the next barrier for the bulls to overcome. A violation of that territory could pave the way for the November high of 1.1016.

Alternatively, should the pair fall back below the 200-day SMA, immediate support could be found at the 1.0795 hurdle. Sliding beneath that floor, the price may challenge the December bottom of 1.0722. Even lower, the 1.0634 barricade could provide downside protection.

In brief, even though EURUSD’s rebound has come to a halt, the 200-day SMA has prevented further declines. Therefore, a break above or below the recent range defined by the pair’s SMAs is likely to be followed by an aggressive move in the same direction.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.