Thu, Mar 07, 2024 @ 04:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Aims Higher As Dollar Takes Hit

Crude Oil Price Aims Higher As Dollar Takes Hit

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil bulls are eyeing an upside break above the $81.00 resistance.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support at $78.40 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices extended gains above the $2,032 resistance.
  • Bitcoin trimmed most losses and could extend its increase above $70,000.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After struggling above $80.00, Crude oil prices saw a downside correction. However, the bulls were active near the $77.50 zone and protected more downsides.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price remained stable above the $78.00 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

It started a fresh increase above the $78.80 resistance. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $80.96 swing high to the $77.60 low. The current price action suggests a high chance of more upsides above $80.00.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $80.20 level. The next major resistance is near the $81.00 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $84.00 resistance.

If not, the price might decline and test the $78.80 support. The first major support on the downside is near the $78.40 level or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $78.40 on the same chart. The next major support is at $77.60, below which the price might test $76.60. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $75.00.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a strong bearish reaction from the $69,200 zone but the bulls were active and pushed the price back above $65,000. The main hurdle now sits at $68,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 243K, versus 244K previous.
  • Fed’s Chair Powell testimony.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.