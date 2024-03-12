Tue, Mar 12, 2024 @ 01:38 GMT
GBPCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCAD reversed from resistance level 1.7325
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.7200

GBPCAD currency pair today reversed down from the long-term resistance level 1.7325 (which has been reversing the pair from the middle of last year, as can be seen below).

The resistance level 1.7325 was further strengthened by the upper daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.7325 and the still overbought daily Stochastic indicator, GBPCAD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.7200 (low of the previous correction iv).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

