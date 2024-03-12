Tue, Mar 12, 2024 @ 07:05 GMT
EUR/USD Turns Green But Can Bulls Protect This Support

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD started a decent increase above the 1.0880 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.0910 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices rallied above the $2,180 resistance zone.
  • The US Consumer Price Index could be 3.1% in Feb 2024 (YoY).

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro started a fresh increase above the 1.0850 level against the US Dollar. EUR/USD broke the 1.0880 level to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 1.0880 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). It also traded above the 1.0950 level before the bears appeared.

A high was formed at 1.0981 before the pair corrected lower. There was a move below the 1.0950 level. The pair dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0795 swing low to the 1.0981 high.

Immediate support is near the 1.0910 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.0910 on the same chart. The next major support is at 1.0865 or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0795 swing low to the 1.0981 high.

If there is a downside break below the 1.0865 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0820 support. If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near the 1.0950 level.

The first major resistance is now forming near 1.0980. The main resistance is near 1.1000. A close above the 1.1000 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.1080.

Looking at Gold, there was a strong increase above the $2,150 resistance and the bulls might aim for a move toward $2,250.

Economic Releases

  • US Consumer Price Index for Feb 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Feb 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +3.1%, versus +3.1% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Feb 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +3.7%, versus +3.9% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

