Today Is an Ethereum Update. ETH/USD Is Above $4,000

FXOpen
By FXOpen

An update is scheduled for the Ethereum network today, approximately at 16:55 GMT+3.

The update is called Dencun and is the biggest code change since April 2023, when the Shapella update was implemented.

Dencun aims to reduce fees on the growing array of ancillary networks running on top of Ethereum, called layer 2 (L2) “aggregates.” The changes involve “proto-dunksharding” technology, which is intended to improve the blockchain’s ability to process data from L2 networks.

It is believed that the implementation of the update will give impetus to the development of projects built on auxiliary networks. On the other hand, there is a risk of failures. Although it is worth noting that Dencun was deployed three times on test networks, and each time there were no problems.

The ETH/USD chart shows that the price of Ethereum today, on the day of the update, is showing bullish behavior:

→ the price moves within the long-term ascending channel (shown in orange). Having pushed off from its lower limit in early February, the price of ETH has already reached its upper limit, which is +76% in about a month!

→ during the growth, the price formed an ascending channel (shown by black lines);

→ the price is trying to consolidate above the psychological level of USD 4,000 for Ethereum.

→ long lower shadows on the candles on March 11-12 give reason to believe that there is strong demand in the market amid news related to an important update for the development of Ethereum.

Reaching the upper boundary of the channel is an argument in favor of a consolidation scenario after a significant rally. But it is possible that using the hype, the bulls will try to storm the upper border of the channel. If successful, the area around USD 4,000 could act as an important support for ETH/USD in the future.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK and FXOpen AU, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules and Professional clients under ASIC Rules respectively. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

