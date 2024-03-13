Today Is an Ethereum Update. ETH/USD Is Above $4,000

An update is scheduled for the Ethereum network today, approximately at 16:55 GMT+3.

The update is called Dencun and is the biggest code change since April 2023, when the Shapella update was implemented.

Dencun aims to reduce fees on the growing array of ancillary networks running on top of Ethereum, called layer 2 (L2) “aggregates.” The changes involve “proto-dunksharding” technology, which is intended to improve the blockchain’s ability to process data from L2 networks.

It is believed that the implementation of the update will give impetus to the development of projects built on auxiliary networks. On the other hand, there is a risk of failures. Although it is worth noting that Dencun was deployed three times on test networks, and each time there were no problems.

The ETH/USD chart shows that the price of Ethereum today, on the day of the update, is showing bullish behavior:

→ the price moves within the long-term ascending channel (shown in orange). Having pushed off from its lower limit in early February, the price of ETH has already reached its upper limit, which is +76% in about a month!

→ during the growth, the price formed an ascending channel (shown by black lines);

→ the price is trying to consolidate above the psychological level of USD 4,000 for Ethereum.

→ long lower shadows on the candles on March 11-12 give reason to believe that there is strong demand in the market amid news related to an important update for the development of Ethereum.

Reaching the upper boundary of the channel is an argument in favor of a consolidation scenario after a significant rally. But it is possible that using the hype, the bulls will try to storm the upper border of the channel. If successful, the area around USD 4,000 could act as an important support for ETH/USD in the future.

