Thu, Mar 14, 2024 @ 14:12 GMT
WTI: Oil Prices Continue to Rise on Brighter Demand Outlook

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price rose further on Thursday, extending gains above psychological $80 barrier and looking for the first daily close above this level since Nov 6.

Near-term bullish sentiment improved after the latest International Energy Agency’s report showed an upward revision to demand growth forecasts and cut in 2024 supply forecast.

The data brightened oil’s near-term outlook and provided fresh tailwind to oil’s prices which rally for the second consecutive day and pressure key barriers at $80.83/$81.3 (2024 high od Mar 1 / 50% retracement of $95.00/$67.70 downtrend).

Technical studies on daily chart show strengthening positive momentum and moving averages in full bullish setup, which adds to bullish outlook.

Daily close above $80 to generate initial bullish signal, with sustained break above $80.83/$81.35 to confirm bullish continuation and unmask target at $84.57 (Fibo 61.8%).

Broken $80 level now offers immediate support, with dips to ideally find ground above rising 10DMA ($78.91).

Caution on failure to close above $80 which would signal extended sideways mode.

Res: 80.83; 81.35; 82.00; 82.21.
Sup: 80.00; 79.55; 78.91; 78.20.

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

