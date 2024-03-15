Fri, Mar 15, 2024 @ 11:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Taking a Breather After Strong Fall on Thursday

EUR/USD: Taking a Breather After Strong Fall on Thursday

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro is consolidating after almost 0.6% drop on Thursday (the biggest one-day loss since Feb 13).

Stronger than expected US PPI data added to hawkish rate outlook following last week’s hot inflation report and lifted the dollar.

Fresh bears found footstep at pivotal Fibo support at 1.0871 (38.2% of 1.0695/1.0981 bull-leg), with stronger bounce to signal a healthy correction and keep larger bulls in play for fresh push higher.

Daily close above broken 10DMA (1.0908) is needed to generate initial reversal signal and open way for further recovery.

Overall bullish setup of daily studies supports the notion however, downside risk still exists as near-term action is weighed by completion of bearish failure swing pattern on daily chart and a bull-trap above daily Ichimoku cloud.

Break below 1.0871 pivot to expose next key support at 1.0835 (daily cloud base reinforced by Kijun-sen) violation of which to sideline larger bulls and risk deeper pullback.

Res: 1.0913; 10963; 1.0981; 1.1000.
Sup: 1.0871; 1.0804; 1.0795; 1.0762.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.