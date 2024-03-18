Mon, Mar 18, 2024 @ 05:43 GMT
GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed from key support level 188.50
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 191.20

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 188.50 (former monthly high from November and January).

The support level 188.50 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

Given the clear daily uptrend, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 191.20 (top of the previous waves i and b).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

