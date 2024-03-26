Bitcoin Perfect Reaction Higher From Blue Box Area

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Bitcoin ticker symbol: $BTCUSD. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from the 11 September 2023 low is unfolding as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the crypto & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Bitcoin 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.18.2024

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave chart from the 3/18/2024 NY Midday update. In which, the short-term cycle from the 1/23/2024 low ended in wave (3) at $73814 high. Down from there, the BTCUSD made a pullback in wave (4) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave W ended at $65595 low. Wave X bounce ended at $70640 high and wave Y managed to reach the blue box area at $62334- $60378. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

BTCUSD Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.26.2024

This is the latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 3/26/2024 Asia update. In which the Bitcoin is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the double correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $73814 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher towards $73822- $76901 & avoid a double correction lower.