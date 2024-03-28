Thu, Mar 28, 2024 @ 02:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGER 40 Index Marks Highs After Highs

GER 40 Index Marks Highs After Highs

XM.com
By XM.com
  • German 40 index hits all-time high
  • Uptrend shows ongoing strength, but a pause is likely

The German 40 index has been having an exceptional performance so far in 2024, gaining more than 10% to unlock an all-time high of 18,510 on Wednesday.

The ongoing positive trend has yet to show any cracks, but with the price marking its 10th consecutive green week near the upper Bollinger band and the momentum indicators pointing to overbought conditions, the bears could be around the corner.

If the rally continues, resistance could pop up within the 18,953-19,000 territory, where the ascending trendline which connects February’s and March’s highs is placed. Additional gains from there could touch the resistance trendline from August 2022.

Should downside pressures resurface, the 18,000 round mark and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) could attempt to stop the bears ahead of the support trendline at 17,740. A correction lower could halt immediately within the 17,470-17,335 constraining area, where the 50-day SMA is placed. Yet, only a drop below the 17,000 number would neutralize the medium-term outlook.

The ascent in the German 40 index seems stable overall, but there is a possibility of profit-taking following the recent record highs.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.