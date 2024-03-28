Thu, Mar 28, 2024 @ 07:12 GMT
Crude Oil Price Holds Gains and Eyes Fresh Rally

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil bulls gained pace above the $80.00 resistance.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $82.35 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices consolidated gains above the $2,150 resistance zone.
  • Bitcoin price faced heavy resistance near the $71,500 zone.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After forming a base above the $76.80 level, Crude oil prices started a major increase. The bulls pushed the price above the $80.00 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, there was a steady drift above the $81.20 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

A new multi-week high was formed at $83.56 before the price started a minor downside correction. There was a move below the $82.50 support zone. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.82 swing low to the $83.56 high.

However, the bulls are active near the $81.00 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $82.50 level.

The next major resistance is near the $83.50 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $85.00 resistance.

If not, the price might correct lower and test the $80.20 support. The first major support on the downside is near the $79.40 level. The next major support is at $78.80, below which the price might test $77.20. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $75.00.

Looking at Gold, the price started a downside correction below the $2,200 level but the bulls remain in control for more upsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 215K, versus 210K previous.
  • US Pending Home Sales for Feb 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +1.5%, versus -4.9% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

