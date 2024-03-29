Fri, Mar 29, 2024 @ 10:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Weakens Near 191.00

GBPJPY Weakens Near 191.00

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPJPY remains above the rising trend line
  • But technical oscillators are losing steam as well

GBPJPY has been posting some flat days over the last four sessions, holding near the short-term uptrend line. The market is developing near the 191.00 round number with the technical oscillators confirming the weakening momentum. The RSI is moving horizontally above the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is holding beneath its trigger line above zero level.

If the market rebounds off the diagonal line, the next resistance is coming from the eight-and-a-half year high of 193.55. A potential higher high could drive the price towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the down leg from 188.65 to 178.80 at 194.80.

On the other hand, a successful decline could find immediate support near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 190.00 psychological mark. Slightly lower, the 50-day SMA at 189.45 may act as a turning point for the pair; however, even lower the 188.00 handle could switch the outlook to a more neutral one.

To sum up, GBPJPY is failing to extend the ascending tendency and a negative retracement cannot be ruled out.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.