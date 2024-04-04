Thu, Apr 04, 2024 @ 11:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Slight Bullish Bias Above 200-DMA But Thin Daily Cloud Still Significant...

GBP/USD: Slight Bullish Bias Above 200-DMA But Thin Daily Cloud Still Significant Obstacle

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable extends recovery from 1.2540 double bottom (Apr 1 / 2 lows) and pressuring significant barrier at 1.2674 (daily cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2893/1.2539), as bulls regained traction after a false break below pivotal 200DMA support (1.2586).

Near-term action is expected to keep slight bullish bias while holding above 200DMA, though sustained break above 1.2674 pivot is needed to confirm fresh bullish signal, after thin daily cloud capped a number of attempts higher.

Daily studies lack clear direction signal as MA’s are in mixed setup, RSI in sideways mode and holding in a neutral zone, while 14-d momentum is heading north but still in the negative territory.

Weaker dollar continues to underpin pound, but possibility of recovery stall on repeated failure to break through daily cloud, which would keep the downside at risk, should not be ignored.

Res: 1.2674; 1.2716; 1.2758; 1.2803.
Sup: 1.2638; 1.2586; 1.2539; 1.2518.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.