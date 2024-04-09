Tue, Apr 09, 2024 @ 07:26 GMT
Gold Price Sets New Record, More Upsides Possible?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold rallied further and spiked above the $2,350 resistance level.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,320 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is facing a major hurdle near the 1.0880 resistance.
  • Bitcoin price regained strength for a move above the $71,000 resistance.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase from the $2,200 support against the US Dollar. The bulls cleared the $2,250 resistance to start a strong rally.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $2,250 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The bulls were able to pump the price above the $2,300 and $2,320 levels. Finally, the price spiked above the $2,350 level. A new high was formed at $2,354 and the price is now consolidating gains.

There was a move below the $2,330 level. There was a spike toward the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,267 swing low to the $2,354 high. The first major support sits at $2,310. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,320 on the same chart.

The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,267 swing low to the $2,354 high. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $2,280 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $2,345 level. The main resistance is now forming near $2,355, above which the price could accelerate higher toward $2,380.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a strong upward move above the $70,000 zone and there are chances of more upsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • ECB Bank Lending Survey.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

