Tue, Apr 09, 2024 @ 14:37 GMT
EUR/USD: Holds in Extended Sideways Mode, Initial Negative Signals Developing on Daily Chart

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Near-term action remains in a directional mode and ranging between converged 55/200DMA’s (1.0831) and 100DMA (1.0871).

Strong rejections in both directions in past few sessions add to neutral stance, with the pair looking for fresh direction signals.

Daily studies are mixed, though 14-d momentum bearish divergence and overbought stochastic seen as warning.

Expect initial bearish signal on break of 1.0831 pivot, which will need a confirmation on extension and close below 10DMA (1.0813).

Conversely, sustained break above 100DMA and Fibo barrier at 1.0883 (61.8% retracement of 1.0981/1.0724) to signal continuation of bull-leg from 1.0724 (Apr 2 low).

Res: 1.0871; 1.0883; 1.0820; 1.0942.
Sup: 1.0852; 1.0831; 1.0813; 1.0800.

