EURCHF Eases Slightly after 1-Year Peak

EURCHF still stands above rising trend line

Technical oscillators indicate negative correction

EURCHF has been in an ascending tendency since the end of January, and it posted a fresh almost one-year high of 0.9847 in the preceding week. Currently, the market is on the backfoot with the technical oscillators indicating a bearish retracement. The RSI is moving horizontally beneath the 70 threshold, while the MACD is losing some momentum beneath its trigger line in the positive region.

If buying interest persists, immediate resistance could be faced near the previous multi-month high of 0.9847 ahead of April’s 2023 peak of 0.9880. Steeper increases may see the parity level (1.000) come into play, registered back in March 2023.

In the negative scenario, a downside move may find initial support at the 0.9745 barricade, which stands near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.9735. Even lower, the 0.9685 hurdle may halt bearish actions.

All in all, EURCHF is strongly positive in the medium-term view; however, a dive beneath the flat 200-day SMA at 0.9550 may switch the outlook to bearish.