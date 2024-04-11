Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 05:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from support level 1.2535
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2700

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.2535, which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of December.

The support level 1.2535, was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from October.

Given the strength of the support level 1.2535, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2700 (which stopped the previous correction (2)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.