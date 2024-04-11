Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 05:01 GMT
DAX Looking to Do Double Correction

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Cycle from 10.23.20223 low in DAX is in progress as an impulse Ellliott Wave structure. Up from there, wave 1 ended at 17003.28 and wave 2 pullback ended at 16345.02. The Index rallied higher again in wave 3 towards 18567.16. Pullback in wave 4 is currently in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave (a) ended at 18275.94 and wave (b) ended at 18427.43. Wave (c) lower ended at 18088.03 which completed wave ((w)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((x)) ended at 18326.37 and the Index has turned lower again.

Down from wave ((x)), wave (w) ended at 18058.22 and wave (x) ended at 18239.50. The Index turns lower again in wave (y). Expect the Index to extend lower to reach the extreme area from 4.2.2024 high towards 17550.24 – 17733.23. This should complete wave (y) of ((y)) of 4. Afterwards, Index should rally from the blue box in wave 5 higher or rally in 3 waves at least. Near term, while below 18328.11, Index may see further downside to the blue box area.

DAX 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

DAX Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecast
ElliottWave-Forecast

