Wed, Apr 17, 2024 @ 11:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Found Buyers After 3 Waves Pull Back

EURJPY Found Buyers After 3 Waves Pull Back

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Greetings fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of EURJPY, published in members area of the website. As many of you already know, we’ve been leaning towards long positions in YEN pairs. EURJPY recently pulled back in a 3-wave pattern, with buyers stepping in right at the equal legs zone. Let’s break down our Elliott Wave forecast further in this article.

EURJPY H4 Weekend Update 04.13.2024

The current view suggests that the EURJPY pair is undergoing a 4 red pullback, which is correcting the cycle from the 160.229 low. This pullback appears to be forming an Elliott Wave Flat pattern. Notably, the price has already reached the extreme zone within the range of 162.397-160.685. We anticipate potential buyer activity in this area, which could lead to a further rally towards new highs, or at the very least, trigger a three-wave bounce.

EURJPY H4 Update 04.16.2024

EURJPY has shown a favorable response from the Equal Legs-Buyers zone, as anticipated. We consider the wave 4 red pullback completed at the 162.2428 low. Confirmation of the next leg up will come with a break of the 3 red peak. We advise against selling the pair during any suggested pullback and favor the long side.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.