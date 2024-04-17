Wed, Apr 17, 2024 @ 16:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Gold Steadies Near $2,400 Barrier

XAU/USD: Gold Steadies Near $2,400 Barrier

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold regained traction after a $100 per ounce pullback from new record high last week and pressuring again psychological $2400 barrier.

Overall sentiment remains positive as geopolitical tensions and fears that the conflict in the Middle East can escalate, continue to fuel safe-haven demand and offset pressure on metal’s price from higher dollar.

Recent pullback, despite being sharp, was limited and contained by rising 10DMA (currently at $2351), keeping larger bulls intact.

On the other hand, overbought daily studies and RSI bearish divergence, continue to send warning signals, which should not be completely ignored and keep in play risk of deeper correction.

In such scenario, solid supports at $2300/$2283 (psychological / rising 20DMA) should keep the downside protected and mark a healthy correction before fresh push higher.

Break of the latest record high ($2431) to unmask next strong barrier at $2500.

Res: 2400; 2431; 2453; 2500.
Sup: 2374; 2351; 2320; 2300.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.