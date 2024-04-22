Mon, Apr 22, 2024 @ 15:32 GMT
XAU/USD: Gold Falls 2% on Fading Safe Haven Demand

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold price fell around 2% on Monday as safe haven demand faded on calmer tones from the Middle East, which ease fears for conflict escalation.

Traders partially collected profits after gold repeatedly failed to sustain gains above psychological $2400 level and bull-trap pattern is forming on daily chart.

Fresh bears pressure the first pivots at $2320 zone (recent range floor / Fibo 23.6% of $1984/$2431), loss of which would add to initial negative signals (the price broke below 10DMA and is sharply losing bullish momentum) and allow for deeper pullback.

Psychological $2300 level and Fibo 38.2% ($2260) mark next significant supports, with the latter marking a pivotal support, which should contain extended dips to mark a healthy correction and not harm larger bulls.

Conversely, clear break of $2260 pivot to sideline bulls and shift near-term focus to the downside.

Res: 2363; 2400; 2417; 2431.
Sup: 2320; 2300; 2260; 2222.

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

